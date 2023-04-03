An Inside Look at the Autism Academy!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of KGUN-TV.

Since 2013, the Autism Academy for Education and Development (AAED) has opened six fully accredited campuses in the Metro Phoenix and Tucson areas including our online campus. Our teaching staff is equipped and trained to provide an environment for learning through the use of different and adaptable curriculums, small group instruction, structured classrooms, schedules, and a variety of specials to keep students engaged in learning. Students collaborate, communicate, think, experiment, and reflect throughout each day. The strategies utilized by our staff are aimed at providing students with the skills and knowledge to make decisions, be successful in school, and open doors for career development. Students at AAED show measurable growth in academics, behavior, and socialization. They are creating friendships, obtaining jobs, building strong values, and going on to further education.

