Watch Now
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

An electrical way to treat Epilepsy

November is Epilepsy Awareness Month
Neuropace's RNS® System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source
Posted at 5:21 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 19:21:19-05

Neuropace is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Is RNS right for you?

For more information go to neuropace.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!