Posted at 3:21 PM, Feb 08, 2023

Red Velvet Pancake Bites

recipe yields 9-10 bites 1 cup gluten-free flour

1.5 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. cocoa powder

1tsp. baking powder

.5 tsp. baking soda

1 dash of salt

1 cup dairy-free milk

3 tbsp. cooking oil

.5 tsp. vanilla extract

.5 tbsp. red food coloring Learn more at foodallergy.org

