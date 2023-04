Airplane, SAHBA, hockey and chocolate

WORKSHOPS:

MAKE N' TAKE

Sat. April 22nd @ 10 A.M. - 11 A.M.

Ages 6+

$15 per child for members

$20 per child for nonmembers

Pima Air and Space Museum

(Administrative Building)

To find out more or book your spot online

pimaair.org

ANNUALLY:

52nd Annual SAHBA Home & Patio Show

Fri. April 14th @ 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Sat. April 15th @ 10 A.M. - 6 P.M.

Sun. April 16th @ 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

Tucson Convention Center

For tickets go to

sahbahomeshow.com

12th Annual Tucson Taste of Chocolate

Sun. April 16th 2 P.M. - 4 P.M.

$15

Doubletree Reid Park

For more information and to get tickets

tucsontasteofchocolate.org

LIVE SPORTS:

Tucson Roadrunners vs San Jose

Fri. April 14th & 15th @ 7 P.M.

Tucson Arena

For more information and to get tickets

tucsonroadrunners.com