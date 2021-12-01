A Southwest Nutcracker makes its glorious return

Tucson Regional Ballet is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Tucson Regional Ballet (TRB) presents its 28th annual production of “A Southwest Nutcracker,” Dec. 4 and 5. Featuring the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, this original, full-length classical ballet translates the traditional Nutcracker to Tucson in the 1880s, complete with coyotes, cavalry, and rattlesnakes.

The live orchestra, lovely costumes, and beautiful, professionally designed sets – combined with the stunning dancing – all make for a holiday tradition that will be enjoyed by the entire family.