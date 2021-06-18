A life-changing limb lengthening surgery for women born with Dwarfism

Achondroplasia is a serious, progressive and lifelong condition that is the most common form of dwarfism. At the age of 16, Chandler Crews made a choice to undergo a number of limb lengthening surgeries that - over the span of four years - has changed her life. She went from standing at 3'10" to 4'11".

After her experience she founded The Chandler Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting people with Achondroplasia to resources and community.

Chandler talks about how her function and mobility greatly improved, along with her independence. She also talks about The Chandler Project's 3rd annual Achondroplasia research conference, that will be held in-person and virtually on July 2nd and 3rd.

Everyone is invited, patients, caregivers, researchers and physicians, to come together and learn about the latest research and surgical treatment options.

For more information visit: www.thechandlerproject.org