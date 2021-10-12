The American Red Cross enters third week of emergency blood shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The American Red Cross is in the third week of an emergency blood shortage that has caused the blood supply to drop to the lowest post-summer level in at least six years.

With less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks the Red Cross asks donors of all blood types to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible.

Those who donate in October will receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. All who come to give Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.