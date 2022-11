Rome Bracy was born in Berkeley, California but was raised in Tucson. He attended Canyon Del Oro high school where he played football and basketball.

He graduated from Full Sail University’s Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting in 2022 with a degree in sports broadcasting.

Rome is a huge sports fan who follows every second of the NFL and NBA.

When he's not in the newsroom you can find him spending time with family or watching/playing sports.