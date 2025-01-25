Teacher of the Year: Nominee Kim Scheerer reflects on rewarding 23-year career teaching English

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics and KGUN 9 are partnering again this season for the Teacher of the Year Award. Empire High School's Kim Scheerer of the nine finalists being honored.

Scheerer is in her 23rd year of teaching English, the last three years of which she spent at Empire High School in the Vail District.

"Just the support of the administration and all of the staff and everybody in this district. It makes being a teacher that much easier," Scheerer said.

Scheerer teaches several AP English and Psychology courses at Empire and tells me just how rewarding the career has been.

"Really kind of fills you up as a person just to see these kids grow and do things that maybe they hadn't even thought they could do before."

One of nine finalists for teacher of the year, Scheerer is still in disbelief.

"I think my first reaction was like what? And then it was just like this immense, I don't know, joy. There's just something, there's just something about being recognized in that way."

Scheerer says she's proud to represent both Empire High School and the Vail School District.

Kim Scheerer: "There are so many great teachers out there, fantastic teachers, and so there's kind of that almost disbelief. Like how can this be me?"



Pat Parris: "Humbling I'm sure."



Kim Scheerer: "Absolutely."

The Teacher of the Year will be announced Tuesday, March 4.