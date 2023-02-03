Mountain View HS dance teacher gets students in rhythm for success

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Music and dance are a major part of Mountain View High School teacher Julie Andrews' life.

She's heard comparisons to her famous namesake before. She says sometimes people sing a tune from "The Sound of Music," the 1965 film in which the legendary British actress starred.

"I was actually named after Julie Andrews. Julie Andrews was my dad's favorite actress," Andrews said. "My last name wasn't Andrews, and then I married an Andrews, and then I became Julie Andrews."

While the famous Julie Andrews chose singing and acting, Mountain View's Julie Andrews chose dance. After earning her master's in dance at the U of A, she has spent 27 years growing the dance program here.

"Watching students work so hard, not because it's a grade, and not because they want to please me, but just because they care so much about being able to express themselves and to create quality work, that they will then perform in front of a sold out audience in our April concert. It's just the best thing ever," Andrews said.

Andrews is a third-generation teacher in her family, who didn't expect to love teaching as much as she does.

"I feel like I'm the luckiest person in the world to have a job that I love coming to every day," Andrews said. "Yeah, 27 years later, and here I am."

Andrews was surprised to be a finalist for the Arizona Athletics High School Teacher of the Year Award.

"I'm super honored. I just think that it's an honor for me but really an honor for the program."

