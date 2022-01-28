Marana instructor finalist for UArizona Teacher of the Year Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Athletics and KGUN 9 proudly present the nominees for the Teacher of the Year Award.

Jennifer North Morris of Marana High School is one of the finalists.

"I love math and I love teaching math," said North Morris.

Affectionately known as No-Mo by here students, North Morris teaches math at Marana. After taking a break to have kids, she appreciates being back in the classroom.

"I teach my neighbor's kids," she said. "It's just so incredible to be at, live where my kids go to school."

North Morris also teaches an automotive math class with credit applied to a student's Pima Community College associate's degree.

"They could really apply the math skills in auto," explained North Morris. "So, my colleague started teaching with our automotive teacher for a couple of years. When he left I got to take it over. So, we go in and we do a lot of physics. They probably teach me more about auto, about cars."

Whether it's in the automotive shop or her traditional classroom, you can feel her enthusiasm for teaching.

"What I hope I instill in them is that they can do it," she said. "The confidence that here's a problem, I have the tools, I can figure it out. Or I can find help to figure it out. My favorite teachers, I just remember how I loved being in their classroom. That's what I try to do here."

North Morris is one of nine finalists for the Arizona Athletics Teacher of the Year Award.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, March 5.

