Marana automotive teacher Chris Citro gears up students for success

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana High School Automotive technology instructor Chris Citro didn't know he'd end up in the classroom.

"It was never a thought that I would ever be a teacher," Citro said.

After training to become an automotive technician and working in a car dealership, he was hired by MHS.

"To be able to represent the industry as well as the automotive field and the teaching of it, is a really cool feeling," he said.

Citro likes to give hands-on training to students interested in the field.

"We have car shows coming up. We have competitions coming up," he said.

The training allows students to jump into their careers right after high school.

"One of the really fortunate things we have going for us is our relationships in the community to help these students," he said.

Citro believes that if you have a job you enjoy doing, you'll never have to work a day in your life.

"I love it!" he said. "The word 'work' isn't really there. It's a lot of work don't get me wrong. But I really enjoy it."

----