Ironwood Ridge's Katie Anderson shares love of learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ironwood Ridge High School's Katie Anderson always knew what career path she wanted to take.

"Even before I was in school, before I had my first day of kindergarten, I knew I wanted to be a teacher," the Teacher of the Year nominee said.

Now in her 16th year of teaching, the last four at Ironwood Ridge High School, Anderson is fulfilling her lifelong dream.

"The best part of teaching is everything," she said.

Anderson teaches English, allowing her to use a wide range of skills.

"Teaching is the coolest job because you get to be so many other professions every day," she said. "Every day I come in and I'm a teacher, I'm a coach, I'm a mentor, I'm a counselor, I'm a writer, I'm an actor. You get to do every single job every day."

She also enjoys watching her students learn, not just throughout the year, but throughout their time at Ironwood Ridge.

"Because I'm lucky enough to teach two separate levels, I teach sophomores and I teach seniors, I get to see some students twice," she said. "Which means I get to really see that growth from sophomore year to senior year."

The energetic English teacher is also unassuming.

She didn't expect to be nominated as a finalist for teacher of the year.

"I was surprised, I was honored," she said. "I think back about all of the educators I know who have also been nominated and I am so honored to be in their company."

