Empire High School CTE teacher Richard Booth channels Air Force experience into classroom

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Richard Booth says teaching was not his first career choice.

The Empire High CTE instructor served 21 years in the Air Force.

"It was a nice transition to be able to say, 'Hey guess what, I'm retired now, I can take my corporate knowledge and I can take it to the school system,' " Booth said.

He says his teaching philosophy involves getting students to think for themselves and work together.

"Teaching is the ability to instill creativity, collaboration, communication and critical thinking," Booth said.

Booth seeks to unlock hidden talents within students.

"I get to teach individuals to tap into their potential," he said.

His nomination for teacher of the year gives him the chance to shine a light on his department.

"Wow, this is fabulous for me because I can showcase our new building, our stem building, our CTE JTED building," he said.

Booth says he enjoys watching the spark of learning spread through the classroom.

"It's a joy for me to see the lightbulbs go on," he said.

