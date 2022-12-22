Cienega's Lisa Baker helps students learn life lessons from chemistry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN 9 and Arizona Athletics are presenting nominees for the Teacher of the Year award.

Finalist Lisa Baker is one of them. She teaches chemistry at Cienega High School.

She says a challenging upbringing helps her relate to students as she teaches the often challenging course.

"I came from a family that didn't even graduate from high school," she said. "So, education was my freedom. I love giving that to other people."

Baker is in her seventh year teaching at Cienega. She believes chemistry actually teaches her students valuable life lessons.

"What chemistry is really good at is challenging people and making them learn those skills that help you make it in the world," she said. "Skills like overcoming challenges, and not giving up, and having the self-discipline to study, and do projects, and meet deadlines. Those are all important life skills."

Baker says she's humbled by being nominated for the teacher of the year award.

"Do I really deserve an award? But I guess so. I'll take it," she said. "I feel like all teachers deserve an award. We all work really, really hard."

----

