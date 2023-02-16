Andrada Polytechnic English teacher Sally Moore is devoted to students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Andrada Polytechnic High School's Sally Moore dreamed of teaching at a young age.

“And then once I went to college I like had so many different majors and one of them was elementary education and I didn’t like it, so I thought teaching just wasn’t for me,” she said.

Transitioning from an office setting to the classroom made sense.

“I got an office job after I graduated, I was like I think I actually need to go back to teaching, just the little kids wasn’t for me," she said.

She said she found her calling teaching English.

“I love it," she said. "There's nothing else id rather do.”

It's a job that keeps her on her toes.

“Every day is different, every class period is different even if you’re doing the same thing,” she said.

Teaching allows her to develop long-lasting relationships with her students. She says teaching isn't just a job, it's her whole life.

“I think about them even when I'm not at school,” she said.

----