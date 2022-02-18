Andrada instructor finalist for UArizona Teacher of the Year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona Athletics and KGUN 9 are proud to present the nominees for the Teacher of the Year Award.

Amy Link of Andrada Polytechnic High School is one of the finalists. She is helping students in the Vail District prepare for a career in the medical field.

"They will graduate with a certificate in medical assisting, which allows them to work and provide care with physicians in outpatient settings like doctors offices and clinics," said Link, a Health Science teacher. "They complete this program for three years, as part of their regular high school study, and graduate with a certificate."

That three year program at Andrada makes for a tight bond between students and teacher.

"Which is necessary for the types of skills that we do," explained Link. "We draw blood, we do injections and finger sticks. It's full on medical skills. There has to be a level of trust between us both for this to work."

Link has been teaching at Andrada for the last 10 years and cherishes the long-standing relationships she has with her former students.

"You know we conquer a lot of fears together," Link said. " Just maintaining these relationship with kids as they go on to different works and school, to continue to be a mentor through that, is the greatest experience of it all."

Amy Link is one of nine finalists for the Arizona Athletics Teacher of the Year Award. The winner will be announced March 5, at the final University of Arizona Men's Basketball game.