Amphi's Marian Johnson shares her joy for teaching special ed math

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — Amphi High School's Marian Johnson is one of nine finalists for the Arizona Athletics High School Teacher of the Year Award, but she started at the school in a different position, as a secretary in 2023.

The Amphi graduate shifted to the classroom in 2011, and is in her 20th year at the school. She teaches special education math.

She says her favorite role as a teacher is watching the students grow both as academics and as people.

"Every day lends a new challenge because not only are we dealing with things in the classroom, we’re dealing with things out students have to do at home,” Johnson said.



She said teaching helps lift her heart.

“I could be having the worst and then one of these kids makes a joke and it makes your day better," she said.

The winner will be announced Feb. 18.