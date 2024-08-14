Tasting Tucson: Having a bite of the Basque Country in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On today's tasting trip, we're going to Downtown Tucson, just before the fork that splits Congress and Toole Avenue.

Here at Basqueria, guests can try familiar tapas-style bites and experience a tribute to the Basque Country, straddled between Spain and France.

The three partners running this new venture say they hope once diners sit down for a drink, or a bite-sized pintxo portion, they will be curious to learn more about a people and culture thousands of miles away. That, and enjoy a lively meal with friends and family.

If you ask Jeff Baker to describe the partners' group trip to cities like Bilbao, San Sebastian and Biarritz, he says he can't help but give a cliche answer, because it's how he truly feels.

"It was life changing. It was delicious... We're enamored with how life is over there: the bars, the restaurants, the simplicity, the community in these places," Baker said.

"We just wanted to bring some of that feeling back to Tucson."

Baker and the managing partners, some with prior restaurant experience, then came up with a plan: draw on these dishes they tried, to fuse flavors from Spain and Latin America.

"I just hope that people see this and want to learn more like we did," Baker said. "The food's really good. The people are more important and it's spending time together, enjoying both of those things at once."

Baker's team tapped longtime local chef Joel Suire to lead their kitchen.

We're starting with the pintxos -- snacks with a toothpick you'd grab as you hop with friends from bar to bar.

"(Here's) smoked salmon on top of bread with goat cheese and sweet honey hot-pepper glaze," Suire said, showing us his preparation. "(Here), we make our own deviled egg recipes, so it's on top of bread and a shrimp." For hot bites, guests can try grilled marinated shrimp and lollipop lamb chops.

——————————————————————-

Quick note to you, reader, from me: it was pretty cool to see a chef prepare dishes inspired by recipes I grew up enjoying thanks to my Basque family.

——————————————————————

Now it's time to go back into the main kitchen. Chef Suire whipped up two entrees; the first is chicken basquaise, and we saw all the cooking prep that comes with the recipe. "Tomato, bell pepper, garlic, onions and spices," Suire said.

The seasoned chicken goes in the pan first with olive oil. Suire will wait to add the chopped veggies. "It's all about color, how the plate brings you, 'Oh, this is pretty.'" Saute the vegetables, then add the tomato, white wine and chicken stock.

To give diners a more familiar flavor, Suire and the Basqueria team also put their own twist on a Spanish recipe, 'ropa vieja,' that's since become a seminal dish in Cuban cuisine. And here, slow cooking the beef is the name of the game.

"We cook for about 4.5-5 hours, very slow, cool it out, shred it, and we're going to heat it up in our stock," Suire said. Pair your plate with a drink from the bar and enjoy. Topa!

Baker said the managing team is excited to roll out more menu offerings as students come back for fall semester at the University of Arizona. They hope to tap into that energy, offering happy hour specials and a brunch menu, as well, for the weekend crowd.