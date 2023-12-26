Denelle Veselik shares her sweet family holiday recipe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) -- — It's time for a Christmas snack on Tasting Tucson!

We stepped into our Denelle Veselik's kitchen to make a family holiday tradition called 'Confair Crispies' — a rich, chocolate-covered confection that her kids love to make.

"It's a family recipe that I've been doing for five years now, since my little one was little!" Denelle said, "so it's just super special! Making fudge, Confair Crispies around Christmastime -- there's just nothing like it."

It's only five ingredients:



1.5 cups of Rice Krispies

1.5 cups of chocolate chips

1 cup of powdered sugar

1 cup of creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons (TBSP) of butter

"They're very rich and decadent," Denelle said, "but I will say I usually make 2 to 3 dozen (at a time)."

Here's Denelle's process:



Put rice krispies in a mixing bowl

Use a spoon and mix that with peanut butter

Pour heated butter into the bowl mix

Throw in the sugar

Start mixing by hand

Here's where things start to get messy. "It's like Play-Doh!" Denelle said. "It's supposed to be fun!"

We're a couple minutes in, mushing everything together to get it to the right texture.

Try to roll your portions into small 1-1.5 inch balls. If not, you may end up with a treat that's heavy on the peanut butter.

Roll 8 portions on one pan (Bigger pan allows room for more portions)

Lay them on parchment paper

Let them chill in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes

The next step will make your hands even stickier. Pro tip: Rinse your hands before placing portions in the fridge

"You're actually going to dip it!" Denelle said. "You take your chocolate chips, put (them) in the microwave (and) you get it nice and melted.



Roll chilled treats in melted chocolate

"Did you think that you were gonna get messy when you came over?" Denelle asked the Tasting Tucson crew. "Probably."



Last: put the covered treats back on the parchment paper to chill in the refrigerator

"You can put them in the freezer if you want to have them pronto," she said. "Just put them in a container with parchment paper in the fridge for safekeeping. I keep them in the fridge, though."