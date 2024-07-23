Cutting costs and dropping menu prices at Seis Kitchen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're back with another bite of tasting tucson. We know that lately, lots of you may be cutting back on a nice dinner or night out.

Local restaurants know what's going on, all while trying to manage their food costs as a business. But the team running a tucson brand say they've been able to save money and now they want to thank neighbors.

I met one of the minds behind Seis Kitchen to ask him about his decision to pay it forward.

"Lowering prices is scary, right? Especially during this time, but we feel like it's the thing to do," Jake Muñoz said.

Muñoz, a co-owner of Seis Kitchen, said he's done his best to adapt to the market and make ends meet. But he knows not too long ago, some potential guests may have balked at some prices on Seis' menus.

"$20 dollars for one of our burritos, we were charging... but we watch our pricing." Muñoz said Seis uses automated software to track the price of the commodities they need -- and make the most of a less inflated market.

"It's the first time in my 28, 29-year career in this business, that I've seen prices go down, but it's also the first time that I've seen prices go up significantly in such a small period of time. Then, in the last couple of months, things have calmed down significantly."

KGUN 9 Jake Muñoz of Seis Kitchen tells us that the decreasing price of beef this year has allowed him to lower prices.

By keeping an eye on trends and maintaining good relationships with his local food vendors, Muñoz said he's now in a spot where few restaurants get to be: lowering prices across their menu.

"We're talking 15 to 35 percent (lower) — have it be something that's accessible, not something that you're having to save to go out to eat, or not purchase something else in order to be able to out to eat."

How does that translate to diners? Jake said right now, Seis is saving more money on the beef they spend -- to make their birria tacos. "Beef is one of those things that's come down tremendously. Last year, we were paying double the cost for our beef, we're able to bring, keep the price down."

'Seis' is also connecting with fans on social media. This cost savings is letting them roll out new appetizers like bacon-wrapped torito peppers and mini chimichangas.

Muñoz also discussed about the importance of giving customers an ambience. The business knows the Mercado San Agustín's location is unique; he's hoping to make something different at a fourth location on Tanque Verde and Kolb.