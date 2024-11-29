A Bite of Puerto Rico at Batey on Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Consider this visit on Tasting Tucson a palette cleanser to those Thanksgiving turkey leftovers and a love letter to the chef-owner's home of Puerto Rico.

Batey P.R. Gastronomy, on the corner of Oracle and Limberlost, is the newest stage in Carlos García's dream.

He said if someone really wants to sink their teeth into his culture, there's no better way to start than with a plate of traditional 'mofongo.'

"I say it's a Puerto Rican mashed potato," García said, and its success hinges on finding and using green plantain. "We peel it. We cut them in little circles, like you see here. We're going to deep fry this and when they're cooked, we're going to smash it with garlic."

3-4 minutes in the fryer first, and in the meantime, García oils up a pan for his tomato-sauce-based shrimp. "Some people prefer (shrimp) al ajíllo (cooked in garlic) -- I prefer the tomato sauce," he said.

Season the shrimp before they get too pink, by tossing in salt, pepper, butter, stock and the tomato sauce. Once that's cooling, García can check on his plantains. "You see the stuff floating -- that indicates that it's about 30 seconds more, and done," he said.

"Always open and check it, because there has to be a perfect cook," García added."If you overcook it, they don't come out creamy."

The next step requires some elbow grease. Take the fried plantains, garlic and pork rinds, and mash them in a traditional mortar called a pilón. Mold the mofongo so the sauce and shrimp can rest.

García said the name Batey is a nod to the ritual site where the Taíno natives in Puerto Rico would celebrate together.

He's now filled the walls of the restaurant with touches of home: bold colors and flavors, that he learned cooking with his dad and grandma. "I was born in the country, across the river, and I always go to the ocean to swim, every summer with my dad." That love of the ocean only kept his passion for seafood and cuisine churning.

"We want you to come and celebrate with us, and we will provide the warm welcome, we will infuse our culture in our food and traditions,"García said. "I believe this is a jewel of the desert."

García said that, now, there are more unique touches he's hoping to add to his venture, including more live music and a full rum bar to celebrate the drink recipes he loves most.