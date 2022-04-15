Officer recovering, suspect search continues after shooting incident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are still actively searching for a suspect named Nicholas Cody Cowan after a police officer was shot in Phoenix Thursday.

Nonprofit SilentWitness is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information leading to Cowan's arrest.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says officers got a call from someone who wanted to report a domestic violence situation around 10:30 a.m. That person said they feared for their own safety and agreed to meet officers at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads to talk with officers.

While officers were speaking with that person, the suspect showed up at the gas station and began firing at the officers, who returned fire, according to Chief Williams. One officer was shot and is at the hospital being treated.

Police say the officer was seriously injured but Chief Williams said they are “hopeful she will be okay."

Phoenix police tweeted Thursday night that the injured officer is in stable condition after having surgery to remove a bullet. "We are extremely grateful for the amazing medical staff at Honor Health Deer Valley," the tweet stated.

The female officer is a 24-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, according to Chief Williams. The officer is also married and has children.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, a police union, called the injured officer an "incredible asset."

Chief Williams said that eight Phoenix officers have been shot and 13 were injured in total during four police incidents in the past four months.

"I'm angry; I'm tired, and I'm frustrated," she said.

Chief Williams urged more focus on public safety after a "surge" of violence in the United States.

"From the subways of New York City all the way to a gas station in Phoenix, Arizona, we are not immune to the violence against law enforcement and our communities that is plaguing this nation," Williams said.

Phoenix police announced around 1 p.m. that Cowan's vehicle has now been located. Police are still looking for Cowan, pictured below. Police say he may be bleeding from an injury and has distinct neck tattoos. Cowan was also last seen wearing the clothes in the tweet below, according to police.

Susan Cowen of Yuma, the aunt of Nicholas Cowen, describes her nephew as a "lost soul."

"I wasn't in disbelief," said Susan upon hearing her family member was wanted for shooting an officer. "We fear we won't be seeing him again."

While looking into Cowen's criminal history, we found Susan's number.

She was emotional right as she picked up the phone. She said she was just telling other family that Cowan is wanted for shooting a police officer.

Cowan's criminal history ranges from 2005 to 2021. Susan said he's been in and out of prison for most of his adult life.

Public records show Cowan served time in a state prison for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and aggravated DUI in Yavapai county.

His aunt, Susan, tells us most of his crimes involve drugs.

A public search confirms he has 17 criminal filings under his name which range from misdemeanor DUI to felony drug charges.

Susan said Cowan's mother died in a car accident when he was four-years-old. He then lived with his grandmother for some time. Susan said Cowan has two children.

Susan shared the one thing she wants the community to know as police are looking for her nephew for shooting a Phoenix police officer on Thursday.