Police looking for armed and dangerous suspect who shot officer

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a man involved in a shooting which injured an officer.
Law enforcement began looking for him Thursday morning, using a 2012 light blue Toyota Prius as their main lead.
A couple of hours later just after 1 p.m., police found the car and identified the suspect as Nicholas Cody Cowan, 35.
Officers have since asked for statewide help in bringing him to justice.
Cowan is described as a white male, 6’0’’, 215 pounds and wearing a black hat, white t-shirt, and black shorts with tattoos on his neck.
Police say he might show signs of bleeding.
If anyone sees Cowan, do not approach him. Please call 911.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.