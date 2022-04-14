Police looking for armed and dangerous suspect who shot officer

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a man involved in a shooting which injured an officer.

Law enforcement began looking for him Thursday morning, using a 2012 light blue Toyota Prius as their main lead.

A couple of hours later just after 1 p.m., police found the car and identified the suspect as Nicholas Cody Cowan, 35.

Officers have since asked for statewide help in bringing him to justice.

Cowan is described as a white male, 6’0’’, 215 pounds and wearing a black hat, white t-shirt, and black shorts with tattoos on his neck.

Police say he might show signs of bleeding.

If anyone sees Cowan, do not approach him. Please call 911.