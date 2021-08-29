Tucsonans win silver medal in Tokyo Paralympics wheelchair rugby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson residents Chad Cohn and Josh Wheeler helped Team USA to a silver medal in wheelchair rugby at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The United States was undefeated in this year’s Olympics before falling to Great Britain, 54-49, in the gold medal game on Sunday.

Josh Wheeler led the U.S. with 21 tries in the loss. It’s the second consecutive Paralympics in which the team has won silver after doing so in Rio in 2016.

“We were coming in hoping to get gold so it’s a little bit hard, but I have to congratulate Great Britain,” Wheeler said in a statement. “They played a great game.”

“A silver medal is an amazing feat so even though we didn’t get what we wanted, it’s a pretty special moment still.”

Cohn recorded two tries in more than ten minutes of playing time.

----

