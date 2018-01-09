Troy Head Coach emerges as possible, top candidate for Arizona vacancy

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Troy Head Coach Neal Brown has emerged as the top candidate at Arizona.

Multiple sources have told Maria Martin of WSFA in Alabama that Brown has interviewed for the Wildcat vacancy.

A side note from the National Championship: multiple sources have told me that Neal Brown has interviewed at #Arizona and is a top candidate on their list for the next HC. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) January 9, 2018

Brown is 25-13 in three seasons at Troy.

The Trojans won the Sun Belt Conference Championship this season going 11-2, that includes a win over LSU.

Brown runs a pass-heavy spread offense nicknamed the “NASCAR Spread” because of its speed.