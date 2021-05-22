Sugar Skulls lose opener at Green Bay, 42-36

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — The Tucson Sugars Skulls lost their Indoor Football League season opener, 42-36, at the Green Bay Blizzard.

Demry Croft started at quarterback for the Sugar Skulls. E.J. Hilliard, the team's projected starter and 2019 IFL Offensive MVP, has not yet joined the team this season for unknown reasons.

Croft accounted for four touchdowns for Tucson in a losing effort. He completing 15 of 26 passes for 160 yards while rushing for 55 yards and other two scores. Kent Shelby II had 67 receiving yards and a touchdown.

In the final minute, on fourth down, Croft had a pass go incomplete out of the end zone allowing the Blizzard to run out the clock. The Blizzard had already played four previous games, and are now 3-2 on the season.

Offensive lineman Brandon Haskin, who played for first year Sugar Skulls head coach Dixie Wooten with the Iowa Barnstormers, committed four penalties in the loss.

The Sugar Skulls continue on the road as they next play the Duke City Gladiators in Albuquerque on May 30. They will host their first home game of the year on June 5 against the Iowa Barnstormers.

