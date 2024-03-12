Rising Above: Arizona Basketball heads to Las Vegas as the No. 1 seed

Arizona Basketball heads to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as the No. 1 seed in the final Pac-12 tournament after winning its 18th regular season title.

"When we are locked in defensively, that's when we are at our best," said center Oumar Ballo., who averages double figures in both points and rebounds. "We can steal, get easy buckets, and highlights. It all starts with defense."

"When I think we are at our best, there is cohesion on both ends of the floor," said head coach Tommy Lloyd. "That's what I strive for."

The Wildcats will be looking for their 3rd straight Pac-12 conference tournament title before heading to the Big 12 next year. LLoyd actually won his first nine games in Las Vegas as head coach before a double overtime loss, earlier this season, to Florida Atlantic. He has not lost back to back games in his three seasons as Arizona head coach.

This year's roster has three players with Final Four experience. Caleb Love reached the 2022 national championship game as a member of the North Carolina Tar Heels. Keshad Johnson made last year's title game as a San Diego Aztec. And, while he didn't play, Oumar Ballo was part of the Gonzaga team that made it to the 2021 national championship with Tommy Lloyd as an assistant coach. Neither Wildcat won it all, something they would love to change this season.

"We have a great camaraderie about us and this team is special," said Love.

"It's a great opportunity," said Ballo. "Not everyone can make it to March Madness. I'm fortunate that I've been able to make it in my four years in college basketball. This one is going to be special, and I'm looking forward to it."