Raiders' ticket revenue hits $119M, more than any other NFL team

LAS VEGAS (KGUN) — A lot changed when the Raiders moved from Oakland, Calif. to Las Vegas in 2020. However, one thing has remained the same: their support from fans.

According to Sportico.com, Raider tickets generated the NFL's highest revenue during the 2021 season, bringing in $119 million.

Financial sources affiliated with the Raiders told Sportico.com this revenue is made up of general and club seating, and does not count luxury suites.

Despite the Raiders generating the highest ticket revenue, Sportico.com says they only ranked 25 out of the 32 NFL teams for the number of tickets sold.

Former Raider Cliff Branch's sister recently selected owner Mark Davis to present Branch's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.