Pima Community College Women's Basketball land No.7 seed in NJCAA Division II National Championship

No.7 Aztecs set to face No.10 North Central Missouri in first round
MTN Sports
Posted at 7:00 PM, Mar 14, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Community College women’s basketball team has made its way back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

The Aztecs land the No.7 seed and a No.10 seed opponent, North Central Missouri.

Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. (ET) at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan on March 21.

The tournament will be from March 21-25.

