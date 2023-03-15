Pima Community College Women's Basketball land No.7 seed in NJCAA Division II National Championship

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Community College women’s basketball team has made its way back to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
The Aztecs land the No.7 seed and a No.10 seed opponent, North Central Missouri.
Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. (ET) at the SC4 Fieldhouse in Port Huron, Michigan on March 21.
The tournament will be from March 21-25.
