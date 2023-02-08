New lactation room opens at McKale Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcat fans are made up of all different ages. Thus, McKale Center has opened a new lactation room for nursing mothers, located on the south end of the court mezzanine under section 116.

A ribbon cutting ceremony included the University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins, as well as Arizona Wildcats women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes.

Nearly two years ago, Barnes revealed that as a nursing mother, she pumped during halftime of a Final Four game.

"I think this is a beautiful space," said Barnes. "You can be comfortable. It's life changing for a lot of women at McKale Center. It's a really important space.

Babies with headphones on, to protect their ears from the loud noise, are often seen at Arizona Basketball home games.

The McKale Center lactation room is one of 12 new lactation spaces which are funded this year. It will be in use this Thursday when the No. 17 Arizona women's basketball hosts No. 6 Stanford.