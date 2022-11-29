TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As year two of the Jedd Fisch rebuilding era comes to an end, The Wildcats see massive improvements from last season- going from 1-11 to finish this season 5-7.

“I believe we’re probably on the first floor of the building. I'd like to go a lot higher than this. But I do think that we have gotten better and that has shown from some of the results,” Fisch said in Monday's press conference.

Arizona finished eighth in the Pac-12, tying for the second-best year-over-year improvement in program history- in their four-win jump over the last year.

“To take a jump from being one and twenty-three over a two-year span to getting to five wins this year, to beating a top 10 team on the road to winning the Territorial Cup, to winning the opening day game, beating a team like North Dakota State- I think there’s a lot of positives this season and it has to do with our coaching,” Fisch said.

Fisch has managed to assemble the highest-rated recruiting class in program history with players like wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan- who ranks No.4 nationally according to 247Sports.

Several Wildcats have landed as Pac-12 conference leaders including Jayden De Laura in touchdown passes, McMillan in receiving touchdowns, and Dorian Singer in receiving yards per game.

“The fact that our offense went from 121st in scoring to I think 40th and then 101st in passing to 9th. I think I saw this morning we had the second-best increase in offense in the country.”

Fisch says he expects “pretty substantial” roster turnover heading into the offseason but likely no coaching changes.

"Really excited about the future of Arizona Football.”