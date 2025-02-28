World Baseball Classic in Tucson: Why Jaden Agassi chose baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a question he's likely been asked countless times. But, Jaden Agassi was nice enough to answer it again on this day.

Why is the son of Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi a baseball player?

"As a kid, I'd pick up a tennis racket and it was tough for me to keep the ball between the lines," said Agassi. "I just wanted to hit the ball as far as I could. And, I stuck with baseball ever since."

It doesn't sound like his 30-time grand slam winning singles title winning parents think he was making an unforced error.

"They've been very supportive," added Agassi. "They've wanted me to do whatever I've wanted to do my entire life."

Jaden grew up in Las Vegas, where Andre Agassi is originally from. He went on to pitch at the University of Southern California.

"I remember good coaching, friends, and networking."

He recently finished his senior year, and he got call from the German team to be part of its roster in the upcoming World Baseball Qualifier in Tucson. Since one of his parents, Graf, was born in Germany, Agassi is eligible.

"It means everything to represent Germany," said Agassi. "It's probably the biggest stage I've ever played on. I'm excited, nervous, and ready to represent Germany."

With several former Major League Baseball players on the roster, Jaden Agassi likely isn't the team's most accomplished player, but due to his famous parents, he may its most identifiable player.

"It's been awesome. They've always had my back. They've helped me throughout their entire career with their background. They've been nothing but a huge help."

