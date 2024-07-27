Willcox softball wins West Region and heads to Little League World Series

SAN BERNADINO, California — Hattie Macumber pitched a complete game shutout and Willcox defeated Northern California, 5-0, to win the West Regional Little League Softball title.

Macumber, the daughter of head coach Patrick Macumber, pitched every inning and won all four games for Willcox, which went undefeated in San Bernadino, California. She pitched a no-hitter against Nevada in a 2-0 win to open the regionals last week.

Adding to the accomplishment is that the girls consistently beat teams from much more populated towns.

Willcox will head to Greenville, NC, next weekend for the Little League Softball World Series. The last time a Southern Arizona team advanced to the Little League Softball World Series, Sunnyside came home with a championship in 2013.