Willcox softball defeats N. California 6-3 in seven innings to reach the West Regional finals

Patrick and Hattie Macumber are the father-daughter duo for Willcox Softball
Posted at 9:46 PM, Jul 24, 2024

SAN BERNARDINO, California — Hattie Macumber scored the go-ahead run and pitched a complete game in Willcox's 6-3 win, in seven innings, in the West Regional winners bracket.

In San Bernadino, California, the girls from Cochise County struck first with two runs in the first inning. They had Dublin, the team from northern California, down to their final out in the sixth inning but Alana Ha delivered a game-tying RBI.

In the top of the seventh, with the game tied 3-3, a double by Wilcox's Lily Williams scored Macumber.

Willcox, the repeating Arizona state champions which lost in this semifinal round last season, advances to Friday's title game. Head coach Patrick Macumber's team is a win away from the Little League World Series which is played in Greenville, North Carolina.

