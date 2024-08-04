Willcox Softball defeats Mid-Atlantic, 2-1, in its Little League Softball World Series opener

GREENVILLE, North Carolina — Hattie Macumber struck out a Little League Softball World Series record 15 batters as Willcox defeated Mid-Atlantic, 2-1, in its opening game.

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, the team from Cochise County scored two runs on an error. Mid-Atlantic came back with a run in the fifth, but Macumber struck out the side in the 6th inning to end the game.

Willcox is representing the West Region while the Mid-Atlantic team is from Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Willcox plays again Monday at 10:00 am PT.