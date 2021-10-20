Will Plummer the de facto starter for Arizona Football

TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football has gone from having too many quarterbacks, to only having one healthy scholarship quarterback.

Will Plummer will start on Friday for the 0-6 Wildcats against 2-4 Washington after both Jordan McCloud and Gunner Cruz suffered season ending injuries. It'll be his first start since throwing two interceptions in a 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona.

"That was probably one of the worst nights of my life," said Plummer. "I got banged up in the shoulder. I didn't throw for about a week. I was out for a little bit, and kind of felt down, and fell down on the depth chart. I feel like I've come a long way since then. I'm ready to go."

One difference this week is that Plummer won't be looking over his shoulder. The position should be his over the final six games.

"I'll definitely try to approach it the same way. I'll try to be smarter on plays that I can be. But, they're going to get the same guy they're expecting."