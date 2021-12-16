Watch
Wildcats to start 2022 football season at San Diego State, close at home vs. ASU

University of Arizona
The University of Arizona announced Jedd Fisch as its football team's new head coach Wednesday morning.
Posted at 12:07 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 14:08:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pac-12 released the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 football schedule Thursday.

The season begins Sept. 3 at San Diego State, following with Sept. 10 and 17 home games against Mississippi State and North Dakota State.

Pac-12 play begins with a Sept. 24 game at Cal, followed by road games at Colorado (Oct. 1) and Oregon (Oct. 8) and a home game against Washington (Oct. 15).

The Wildcats host Southern Cal (Oct. 29) before heading to back-to-back road games at Utah (Nov. 5) and UCLA (Nov. 12). The final two games are at home, against Washington State (Nov. 19) and ASU (Nov. 25).

Here is the complete schedule:

Sept. 3at San Diego State
Sept. 10vs. Mississippi State
Sept. 17vs. North Dakota State
Sept. 24at California
Oct. 1vs. Colorado
Oct. 8vs. Oregon
Oct. 15at Washington
Oct. 29vs. USC
Nov. 5at Utah
Nov. 12at UCLA
Nov. 19vs. Washington State
Nov. 25vs. Arizona State
Dec. 2Pac-12 Championship Game

