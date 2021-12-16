Wildcats to start 2022 football season at San Diego State, close at home vs. ASU

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pac-12 released the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 football schedule Thursday.

The season begins Sept. 3 at San Diego State, following with Sept. 10 and 17 home games against Mississippi State and North Dakota State.

Pac-12 play begins with a Sept. 24 game at Cal, followed by road games at Colorado (Oct. 1) and Oregon (Oct. 8) and a home game against Washington (Oct. 15).

The Wildcats host Southern Cal (Oct. 29) before heading to back-to-back road games at Utah (Nov. 5) and UCLA (Nov. 12). The final two games are at home, against Washington State (Nov. 19) and ASU (Nov. 25).

Here is the complete schedule:

Sept. 3 at San Diego State Sept. 10 vs. Mississippi State Sept. 17 vs. North Dakota State Sept. 24 at California Oct. 1 vs. Colorado Oct. 8 vs. Oregon Oct. 15 at Washington Oct. 29 vs. USC Nov. 5 at Utah Nov. 12 at UCLA Nov. 19 vs. Washington State Nov. 25 vs. Arizona State Dec. 2 Pac-12 Championship Game

----

