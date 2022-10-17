Wildcats start season ranked No. 17 in men's basketball

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats will start the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball poll.

Last season's national runner-up, North Carolina, topped the poll, followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, defending national champ Kansas, Baylor, Duk, UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas.

Oregon was ranked No. 21.

Arizona, which finished 33-4 last season and fell to Houston in the Sweet 16, opens the season Nov. 7 at home against Nicholls.

