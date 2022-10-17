Wildcats start season ranked No. 17 in men's basketball

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats will start the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball poll.
Last season's national runner-up, North Carolina, topped the poll, followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, defending national champ Kansas, Baylor, Duk, UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas.
Oregon was ranked No. 21.
Arizona, which finished 33-4 last season and fell to Houston in the Sweet 16, opens the season Nov. 7 at home against Nicholls.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.