Wildcats start season ranked No. 17 in men's basketball

Arizona's Tommy Lloyd has been named The Associated Press men's basketball coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 in his first season.
AP
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd calls to his team during the first half of a second-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against TCU, Sunday, March 20, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 16:15:03-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wildcats will start the season ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball poll.

Last season's national runner-up, North Carolina, topped the poll, followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, defending national champ Kansas, Baylor, Duk, UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas.

Oregon was ranked No. 21.

Arizona, which finished 33-4 last season and fell to Houston in the Sweet 16, opens the season Nov. 7 at home against Nicholls.

