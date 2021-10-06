Wildcats set to host UCLA with Jordan McCloud at QB

TUCSON, Arizona — UArizona Jordan McCloud says he will have no problem shaking off his five-interception performance against Oregon when the Wildcats host UCLA on Saturday.

"I just forget about it and move on to the next week," said McCloud, who will start for the first time at Arizona Stadium. "I can't go back and try to change what I did, or make a different throw, or throw the ball away. I have to just make sure I don't make those mistakes this week."

McCloud transferred to Arizona from South Florida in the off-season but didn't arrive until training camp, putting him behind quarterbacks Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, who played the majority of the first three games.

"I trusted Coach Fisch that he made the right decision for his team at that time," said Fisch. "I just knew I had to be ready when my time was called."

McCould nearly pulled off a comeback after coming off the bench against Northern Arizona. On Saturday, he'll make his first start at Arizona Stadium as he'll try and help the Wildcats stop a sixteen game losing streak, the longest in the nation.

"This is really a time where he has come into his own," said offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll. "He's comfortable with himself, and we're comfortable with him, so we're excited to see what happens."

