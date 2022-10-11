Wildcats look to improve as they open Washington week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Saturday's 27-point loss to No. 12 Oregon, the Wildcats exposed many areas of self-improvement.

There was no denying the ducks came in with a fast and explosive offense- scoring touchdowns on seven consecutive drives.

Arizona's rush defense-the second worst in the pac12 was no match for Oregon's rush offense, the top in their conference.

The Ducks rushed for 306 yards while Arizona only had 115 on the ground.

The Wildcats let up a total of 580 yards while turning it over three times.

"We didn’t find a way to get into the gaps the way we wanted to. We weren’t able to take them out of any rhythm and when you can’t take a team out of rhythm, you wind up putting yourself in a position where you are always behind the 8- ball," said head coach Jedd Fisch in his weekly press conference.

The Oregon Ducks showed up with a total offense that ranks fifth in FBS-nearly doubling Arizona’s numbers in both total offense and rushing yards.

“They moved the ball faster than we could stop them,” said Fisch.

As Fisch and his team attempt to build from their mistakes made in Saturday's loss, their upcoming opponent doesn't leave much hope.

The Huskies being a team the Wildcats haven’t beat in eight years.

“We’re looking forward to the opportunity this week to go play Washington and to see how much better we can get.”