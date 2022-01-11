Wildcats land big transfer quarterback in de Laura

TUCSON, Ariz. — It's another big recruiting win for the University of Arizona. The Wildcats landed Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura via the transfer portal.

He announced the move Monday night on twitter.

de Laura led the PAC-12 in passing this season earning PAC-12 offensive player of the year honors.

The quarterback landed Washington State in a bowl game with a 44-18 win over the wildcats in November.

