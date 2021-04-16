Wildcats introduce new head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd

TUCSON, Arizona — Tommy Lloyd has been at McKale Center before, as a Gonzaga assistant coach.

However, on Thursday, it was an emotional LLoyd who was introduced as the 18th head coach in UArizona program history.

"In competing against Arizona, I've witnessed the full force of Arizona Wildcat nation bearing down on an opponent," said Lloyd. "I've seen the fans show up in full force."

Upon being introduced, Lloyd teared up as he thanked Gonzaga's Mark Few, the coach for whom he was an assistant for twenty years.

"This guy gave me a chance," added Lloyd.

They helped build Gonzaga into a national power, so much so, that Loyd takes his first head coaching job at the Pac-12's UArizona.

"Tommy Lloyd became the obvious choice," said UArizona Athletic Director Dave Heeke. "He embodies the values of our institution, and our athletics department."

"This was the only place I'd leave Gonzaga for, The University of Arizona," said Lloyd.

However, it's unknown when UArizona will face penalties following four NCAA Level One violations against the basketball program, or how severe they'll be.

"For me to have the opportunity to be the the head coach of The University of Arizona, it probably wasn't going to be a perfect situation," said Lloyd. "I don't think you guys are going to hear me complain about NCAA sanctions or anything like that. I know what I'm walking into. I know my job is to lead the program forward."

Lloyd will first try and retain the current players, and build a roster for next fall.

"I can't wait to start this adventure. It's been a whirlwind, today. I can't wait to get through today, and get to work tomorrow."