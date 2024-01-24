Wildcats have a wild week and a half in the athletic department

TUCSON, Arizona — Dave Heeke's upcoming departure is the latest in what has been an eventful nine days in the Arizona athletic department.

It was on January 14th when Jedd Fisch left for Washington. Within a couple of days, athletic director Dave Heeke hired his replacement when Brent Brennan left San Jose State for the Wildcats.

While it was inevitable to lose some players through the transfer portal, attention swirled around star quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who both decided to stay at Arizona.

Then on Monday, the Wildcats parted ways with athletic director Dave Heeke, and named legendary former softball coach Mike Candrea his interim replacement.

Now, Thursday will be the Arizona Board of Regents meeting, where head basketball coach Tommy Lloyd will reportedly receive a contract extension.

