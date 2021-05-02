Watch
Wildcats drafted on consecutive selections

Gary Brightwell runs for a first down against USC
Posted at 9:51 PM, May 01, 2021
TUCSON, Arizona — Arizona Football's Roy Lopez and Gary Brightwell were drafted on consecutive selections in the sixth round of the NFL draft.

Lopez, a defensive tackle, went at No. 195 overall to the Houston Texas. Lopez had an impressive Pro Day in which he bench pressed 225 pounds 36 times.

Brightwell, a running back, was taken with the next pick by the New York Giants. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry during his Wildcat career.

Additionally, Lorenzo Burns signed as an undrafted free agent by the Arizona Cardinals.

