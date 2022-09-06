Wildcats de Laura, Harris earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats football players Jayden de Laura and Jalen Harris won Pac-12 Player of the Week honors.

De Laura, who threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns against San Diego State, was named Offensive Player of the Week. Harris, who made eight tackles and a sack, was named Defensive Lineman of the Week.

The Wildcats face Mississippi State at home at 8 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED: Arizona Wildcats face Mississippi State in home opener