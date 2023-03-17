Wildcat Watch Party benefits Goodwill Opportunity Youth Center

TUCSON, Arizona — While the Wildcats were trying to put back shots, one watch party was working to give back during the NCAA Tournament.

Fans enjoyed food at Mountain Mike's Pizza on Oracle Road where raffles also helped to support Goodwill of Southern Arizona and Tucson Metro Goodwill's youth reengagement services. It helps under-privileged youth complete academic programs.

"We want to give back and support those in need," said Matt Landau, who works for Long Realty. "What better way than to watch basketball with friends and family and support a good cause."

"This will help incentive kids to finish their classes," said Kiana Green, a Metro/REC Academic and Volunteer Coordinator. "Every time, they finish a class, they get a gift card. Motivation is what they need."

Landau says $2,200 was raised during the event.

