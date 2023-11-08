Wildcat Stride: Born and raised Arizona gymnast overcoming odds

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With gymnastics season is around the corner, one Wildcat gymnast is overcoming more odds than most.

“Honestly, I would just say it’s my life," Madison Courney, UArizona gymnast shared. "I’ve been doing it since I was two years old.”

Courney began a career following in her late mother's footsteps.

“My mom actually was a college athlete," Courney said. "She did gymnastics at Eastern Tennessee University.”

She trained at Arizona Dynamics, 3949 W. Costco Dr., starting in a mom and tots class, working her way up to a level ten gymnast come seventh grade.

“She is one of the most kind and morally sound and resilient child to adult woman that I’ve had the pleasure to work with," Madison's Childhood Coach Regina Mueller-Martin said.

In eighth grade, the University of Arizona recruited Courney, but not everything was as great as it seemed.

“I feel like a lot of people think that college athletes have a really excellent club career," Courney confessed. "But for me, I feel like my story’s different."

In high school, Courney underwent two major ankle surgeries. Then in college, she had a full elbow reconstruction.

“Because of her injuries she's learned how to become very resilient and come back so many times," Mueller-Martin added.

Despite all those injuries, she still managed to put her skills to work at UArizona.

Arizona Gymnastics have begun practice, in preparation for their first meet Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 against Sacramento State.