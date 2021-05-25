Wildcat Soccer Coach Tony Amato leaves for Florida

TUCSON, Arizona — Tony Amato, the winningest head coach in Arizona Women's Soccer program history, has left to take the same position at the University of Florida.

Amato spent nine seasons in Tucson. He took over a team that was 1-16-2 the year before and turned them into a perennial winner. He posted a record of 88-53-17 with the Wildcats, becoming Arizona’s all-time wins leader in 2018.

In his eight seasons at Arizona, seven players earned a total of 13 All-Pac 12 Conference honors.

Amato, who is from Pennsylvania, played college soccer in Florida at Rollins, and began his coaching career at his alma mater.