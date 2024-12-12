Wildcat record holder Tetairoa McMillan declares for 2025 NFL Draft

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tetairoa McMillan announced in a social media post that he is leaving Tucson and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he will be projected as a top WR taken off the board.

"Wildcat Nation, this journey has been everything I dreamed of and more," McMillan said. "From the moment I committed to the University of Arizona, to every second spent wearing that Arizona jersey… it’s been an absolute honor."

During his true freshman season in Tucson, McMillian was a promising player. He finished with 39 receptions for 702 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Often called "T-Mac," the wide receiver broke out in the 2023 season. McMillan had 90 receptions for 1,402 yards, fifth-most in the nation, and ten touchdowns in 13 games.

McMillan caught 11 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns against Arizona State in 2023, setting a new Territorial Cup receiving yards record.

After a similar year in 2024, the projected first-round draft pick declared for the draft.

Noah Fifita, McMillian's high school teammate and college quarterback, has yet to decide where to play in the 2025 season.

